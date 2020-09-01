Sports News

Yanga SC name Bernard Morrison in their season squad-list despite joining rivals Simba SC

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Morrison

Tanzanian giants Yanga SC are not ready to let go Ghana midfielder Bernard Morrison after listing him in their squad for the season despite leaving the club for bitterest adversaries Simba SC.

Morrison moved from Yanga to join rivals Simba SC in a controversial transfer that left his former club lodging a complaint with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), who later cleared him to play for Simba.



But unsatisfied Yanga vowed to move to the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) in Zurich to protest the decision by the TFF.



However, the Green and Yellow lads left many football advocates in the East African nation in shock after they named the Ghanaian in their squad for the new campaign.

“The player listed in number 28 is Bernard [Morrison], who is still our player as we have a case in CAS, so Morrison is still our player,” Kitenge announced to the applause of Yanga fans, who turned up for the celebrations.



While Yanga are claiming to own the player, Morrison was in action for Simba SC as they beat Namungo FC 2-0 to lift the Community Shield Cup at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on Sunday.

