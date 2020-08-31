1
Sports News Mon, 31 Aug 2020

Yanga SC unveils former Kotoko striker Songne Yacouba

Songne Yacouba Young Africans.png Former Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba

Tanzanian giants, Young Africans Sporting Club, also known as Yanga SC has completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba.

The Burkina Faso international will be wearing the number 10 jersey for the Tanzanian club after his unveiling today August, 31, 2020.

Yacouba who signed a two-year deal has come to replace Ghana's Bernard Morrison who left Yanga SC to join sworn rivals Simba SC.

Tanzanian football writer, Harun Lugoya confirmed this in a twitter post which was sighted by GhanaWeb:"Yanga SC has officially announced the Burkina Faso striker, Yacouba Songné as their Player for the next two years. He will wear no. 10 jersey for the Citizens."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

