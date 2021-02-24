Yaw Acheampong rejects Hearts of Oak coaching job

Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong has rejected the chance to take over the Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The Phobians are in the hunt for a substantive trainer following the departure of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who tendered in his resignation few days ago.



According to media reports, the former Ashantigold trainer was approached by Hearts of Oak hierarchy last week to inform him about the vacant coaching job at the club.



But Yaw Acheampong is reported to have said ‘NO’ to Hearts of Oak citing some concerns.



The former Ghana international rejected the appointment because he wanted total control on issues relating to the playing body.

This included having a huge say on player transfers, and non-interference in squad selection during matches.



The decision of Yaw Acheampong leaves Hearts of Oak in a perilous state as they desperately seek for a substantive coach with the season ticking away.



Interim U-15 coach Samuel Nii Noi was promoted to take charge of the first team as they continue a search for a substantive coach.