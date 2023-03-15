0
Yaw Acheampong urges Black Stars not to underrate Angola

Yaw Acheampong8 Former Ghana international, Yaw Acheampong

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Yaw Acheampong has implored the Black Stars not to underrate Angola in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The Black Stars will take on the Palancas Negras in the matchday three and four games of the qualifiers.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before heading to Luanda for the reverse leg in four days' time.

However, the former Elmina Sharks head trainer has cautioned that Chris Hughton and his charges must not underrate their opponent.

“Now football every country is rising to the top, so we don’t have to underrate any country, I think we have to go all out," he told Citi Sports.

“Not like our time when any team we faced back then we were considered favourites ahead of the game.

“Now we have to be cautious, prepare well, psyche the boys up and well and emerge victorious at the end of the day," he added.

Ghana currently sit top of Group E with 4 points, alongside Angola who follow suit with the same points- goal difference separating both sides ahead of the doubleheader.

Source: footballghana.com
