Yaw Dabo announces plans to fly players, coaches of football academy to Europe

Yaw Dabo

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo who owns the Dabo Soccer Academy has revealed plans of sending his team to Europe for a tour.

The comic actor in May 2023 went on a tour in Europe to build a network between his academy and clubs on the continent.



He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.



Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City in May 2023.



During his European tour, Dabo revealed that he aims to give back to society and often goes to orphanages and villages to recruit players for his academy.

"I have the Dabo Soccer Academy, because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.



Speaking to Plus One TV, Dabo said “We are putting up plans to go on a tour in Europe soon. We will make sure no player runs away from the team. One of the countries we will visit is Spain due to my link with Marca. We will engage in competitive friendlies and tournaments”, he said.



Dabo has also disclosed that plans have begun for the construction of a training pitch and a multi-purpose sports complex at Nyinahin a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



LSN/KPE