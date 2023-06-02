Yaw Dabo details secret behind viral interview with Spanish TV

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo taking pictures with Real Madrid fans after his interview with MARCA

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has disclosed that his viral video was a result of his attempt to fulfill a promise he made to a friend.

Dabo revealed that, before he visited the Bernabeu Stadium to watch Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against Manchester City, he told his friend, Willy Brown to prepare to see him on TV.



"I called my friend Willy Brown before I left. He works at One Ghana TV. He's somebody who sort of monitors everything I do. So I told him when I get to the stadium, I will do everything to be captured on camera. The stadium has five stands(rolls) and I was on the third, so I was really at the top. I wasn't sure the camera would capture me from where I sat," he told One Ghana TV.



He went on to reveal that, the post-match interview with MARCA that went viral was his second on the night.



"So after the game, I did a video of myself for him to know I'm around. Then I saw people doing an interview, so I went there and I also spoke. That was the first interview, so it's the second interview that went viral...when I went there I said 'I want to talk'. He gave me the mic and I started talking and explaining things then he asked for my age and I told him because he wanted to know my age and know how to interact with me. The reason I mentioned my age was that I didn't want him to remove the mic."



Yaw Dabo went viral after a post-match analysis of Real Madrid's one-all draw with Manchester City in the UCL semi-final first leg on May 9, 2023.



He talked about how Antonio Rudiger pocketed Erling Haaland in the match and also slammed the referee for his unfair decisions in the match.

MARCA invited Dabo for a tour of their premises and coupled with a detailed interview session.



His trip to Spain was part of his European tour in the hope of finding investors to help his football club, Dabo Soccer Academy.



Watch the interview below







EE/KPE