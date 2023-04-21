0
Yaw Dabo get customized Ajax shirt during meeting with Kudus in Amsterdam

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has caught up with Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus following his visit to the Netherlands.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Dabo was spotted sharing a wholesome moment with the player in a car with the actor cracking jokes and making fun of Kudus.

Kudus also gifted the actor a customised Ajax away kit.

The popular actor who is on a European tour, initially visited the Johan Cruyff Arena to watch the Ajax game against FC Emmen on Sunday, April 17, 2023.

Mohammed Kudus, who is nursing an injury, did not feature in the game that ended a 3-1 win for Ajax.

Ajax manager John Heitinga said Kudus' availability will be determined in the days ahead but confirmed that the player has not trained with the team yet.

“The hope is there, but whether they make it depends on the coming days. Devyne has trained one training part. That is a day-to-day view. Mohammed has not yet trained,” he said after the win over Emmen.

Yaw Dabo has already visited Paris Saint-German and Borussia Dortmund.

