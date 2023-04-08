Yaw Dabo meets Otto Addo during tour at Borussia Dortmund

Yaw Dabo with Jude Bellingham and Otto Addo

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo met former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo during his tour at German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund.

It was all smiles when the diminutive comic actor met with Otto Addo in Dortmund.



Yaw Dabo also had a good time meeting some players of the club like Borussia Dortmund player Jude Bellingham.



The Kumawood actor who owns the Dabo football academy, recently travelled to Europe to meet with some football officials.



Dabo visited Paris Saint-German on his initial visit to France to kickstart his tour.



Yaw Dabo's football academy has produced several talented players over the years who have gone on to represent the senior national team as well as the Betpawa Ghana Premier League.

The actor's visit to some clubs in Europe is expected to establish a network with clubs to help create chances for players in his academy.



Otto Addo who is the former Black Stars coach resigned from his position after leading Ghana to exit in the group stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He headed back to Borussia Dortmund to continue his job with the football club.





JNA/BB