0
Menu
Sports

Yaw Dabo tours popular Spanish media house after viral interview

Video Archive
Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo's exciting experience at Spanish news outlet, MARCA continues as he has been spotted doing a photo shoot with the Spanish newspaper.

Dabo's mini works with the Spanish Media come after his viral post-match analysis of Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final game against Manchester City on May 9, 2023.

He talked about how Antonio Rudiger pocketed Erling Haaland in the match and also slammed the referee for his unfair decisions in the match.

The comedian, who is on a European tour, has already had an interview session with MARCA after his impressive breakdown.

The Kumawood actor who owns the Dabo football academy, has been touring Europe as part of efforts to gain exposure and network with clubs abroad.

Dabo has been to France to meet with the officials of Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund in Germany as well as Ajax in the Netherlands.

Watch the video below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo