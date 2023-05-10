0
Yaw Dabo turns star in Spain as Real Madrid fans take pictures with him

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo captured the hearts of Real Madrid fans in Spain after his viral post-match interview on Marca about the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City

Dabo was spotted by some fans of the club who admired his confidence with which he talked about the club and its history.

The actor's diminutive body and hilarious nature were the charm that got many to spot him and take pictures with him.

Dabo talked about how Antonio Rudiger pocketed Erling Haaland in the match and also slammed the referee for his unfair decisions in the match.

Shortly after the interview, some Real Madrid fans picture embraced him with infectious smiles and took turns to take pictures with the actor cum football agent.

The Kumawood actor who owns the Dabo football academy, has been touring Europe as part of efforts to gain exposure and network with clubs abroad.

Dabo has been to France to meet with the officials of Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund in Germany as well as Ajax in the Netherlands.

JNA/KPE

