Yaw Paintsil climbs off bench to score winner as Tromso beat Viking in Norway

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Paintsil emerged as the hero when Tromso defeated Viking to secure maximum points in the Norwegian top-flight.

Paintsil made a substitute appearance on Sunday when Tromso cruised to a 4-3 away win over their opponent in the round 25 clash.



The Norwegian-born Ghanaian climbed off the bench in the 86th minute and made a good account of himself, scoring the match-winner on stoppage time.



The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net in the encounter but the second half produced seven goals in the much-anticipated game.



Norwegian striker Vegard Erlien hit the back of the net twice in a space of two minute to put Tromso ahead at the SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger before Viking pulled one back through Patrick Yazbek in the 63rd minute.

Sondre Auklend restored parity in 79th minute for Viking before Lars-Jørgen Salvesen scored to put the host ahead in the 85th minute but two late goals from Tromso denied the host a vital victory.



Tromso leveled pegging in the 89th minute through Niklas Vesterlund before the Ghanaian hit the back of the net to secure all points for the visitors.



Paintsil is having decent campaign with Tromso in the Norwegian Eliteserien this season. He has scored 5 goals and provided one assist in 23 games so far.