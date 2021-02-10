Yaw Preko, Godwin Attram to leave Olympics as Annor Walker returns- Oluboi Commodore

Annor Walker was on sick leave but has finally resumed his duties

The Chief Executive Officer for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, has confirmed that Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram’s role with the club has come to an end following the return of Coach Annor Walker.

Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram were appointed by the club to head the technical team in Coach Annor Walker’s absence.



Annor Walker was on sick leave but has finally resumed his duties with the club.



He trained with the club on Tuesday at the La Mac Dan Park.



Oluboi Commodore in an interview with Happy 98.9FM confirmed that Coach Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram’s time with the club has come to an end.

“Now that he (Annor Walker) has returned, Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram’s work have come to an end. We will ask Annor Walker to appoint his assistant”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, host of Happy Sports.



Coach Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram during their short spell with the club will be remembered for their famous win against Hearts of Oak in the Accra derby on matchday 11.



Great Olympics recorded a 2-0 win over the Phobians in this fixture.



Yaw Preko also dedicated his first win as head coach of Great Olympics to Coach Annor Walker.