Yaw Preko advises Black Meteors to remain calm ahead of Guinea clash

Former Ghanaian international Yaw Preko has advised Ghana’s U-23 team, Black Meteors ahead of their last Group A against Guinea which will be played at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Friday, June 30.

The Black Meteors must beat Guinea at all costs to book their ticket to the next stage of the AFCON U-23 tournament in Morocco.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his charges must beat Guinea at all cot to book their ticket to the next round of the competition, having defeated Congo 3-2 in their opening game on Sunday, June 25, and succumbed to a 5-1 defeat to hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27.



However, the Black Meteors face could face an early and possibly miss out on the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, further extending their absence from Olympic football if they fail to grab all points from the French.



Yaw Acheampong, a bronze-winning medalist with the Black Meteors at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic games has tasked the players to keep their heads up and not allow themselves to relent to the increasing pressure from Ghanaians.

“The 5-1 defeat to Morocco in our second group game reminded me of our 6-1 loss to Germany in 1993 during my playing days. It was one of those days where nothing goes well for the entire team. We going into the game, we must be calm,” he told Max FM.



Ghana has the same points as Guinea (3 points) but sits third on the log in Group A due to goal difference.



