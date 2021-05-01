Yaw Preko appointed Ghana U-15 head coach

Medeama coach, Yaw Preko

Former Ghana winger, Yaw Preko has been appointed as coach of the National U-15 Boys Team.

Preko, a former Black Satellites coach has been hired to replace Samuel Boadu who has moved to the Black Satellites as Assistant coach.



He previously worked as Head coach of the Black Satellites in 2019.



Yaw Preko, a former player of Accra Hearts of Oak also played for Anderlecht, Fenebahce, Gaziantepspor, Halmstads and Al Ettifaq FC.



Yaw Preko won over 65 caps for Ghana during an International career that spanned 15 years. He currently works as head coach of Premier League side Medeama SC.



National U-15 Technical Team:

Yaw Preko – Head Coach



Ntow Gyan – Assistant Coach / Scout – Middle Belt



Jacob Nettey – Physical Trainer / Scout – Southern Belt



Hamza Mohammed – Assistant Coach/ Scout – Northern Belt



Isaac Amoako – Goalkeepers Trainer

Lawrence Adjah Tetteh – Welfare Officer



Issah Abdullah – Equipment Officer



Kelvin Osafo Marfo – Team Doctor



