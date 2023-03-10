Yaw Preko backs Chris Hughton's decision to snub local players for Angola games

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars striker, Yaw Preko has sided with Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton for not including any local player in his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Accra Great Olympics manager believes local players would have to earn call-ups by improving their performances.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Yaw Preko assumed that Hughton might not have watched the Ghana Premier League enough to know which players to call.



"The local players need to raise their game and see how it goes. I do not think Chris Hughton has watched the local league enough to be inviting local players."



Hughton, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, released a 25-man squad for Ghana's 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola.



The Black Stars will play Angola over two legs. They will host Black Antelopes in the first leg on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.

Watch the latest edition of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports' take on Black Stars squad below











EE/KPE