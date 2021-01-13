Yaw Preko begins Great Olympics coaching tenure

Yaw Preko, Coach of Great Olympics

Newly-appointed coach of Great Olympics Yaw Preko took charge of his debut training at the club on Tuesday.

Preko and his deputy Godwin Attram met the playing body during the team’s evening training at the La McDan Park.



He assured the team that he will continue the good works of troubled ex-coach Annor Walker.

Great Olympics announced the appointment of former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak wingeras a replacement for head coach Annor Walker who is indisposed.



Preko is expected to take charge of his first match this weekend when they play as guests to Inter Allies.