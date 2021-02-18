Yaw Preko confirmed as Great Olympics assistant coach

Thu, 18 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Accra Great Olympics have appointed Yaw Preko as the new assistant coach of the club.
Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the club has been working without an assistant after his after left the club due to illness.
Preko was named as the interim coach of the club after Annor Walker took a month sick leave.
He played 5 matches, winning 3, with the other 2 ending in a loss and draw for the Dade boys.
Preko worked alongside club legend Godwin Attram to oversee the affairs of the first team in January when Walker took a sick leave.
