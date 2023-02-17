Yaw Preko denies leaving Great Olympics on mutual agreement

Yaw Preko

Former Accra Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko has denied claims that he left the club on mutual grounds.

His reaction comes in the wake of claims by the club's spokesperson Saint Osei that both the club and Yaw Preko agreed to go their separate ways.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM, the outgone manager said blatantly called Saint a liar.



“He is a liar that is what I will say he is a liar nobody sat down with me. Ask them that when we travelled to...and returned have they seen me. When we traveled and returned from Nsoatreman have they seen me," he said on Peace FM.



He further entreated the club to stop their communication director from spreading untruths about his sacking.

"They should stop lying I have too much respect for them they should stop lying non of them have called me to sit down. They should stop Saint should stop I respect him too much. You said I should resign I haven’t planned anything with anyone.



Yaw Preko was shown the exit after a 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman on matchday 17. He leaves the club 10th on the league table with 23 points. His record this season reads; 6 wins, 5 draws, and 6 losses.



EE/KPE