Yaw Preko reveals contract details with Medeama

Coach Yaw Preko

Medeama coach Yaw Preko has disclosed that his current contract with the club until the end of the season.

The former Black Satellites coach was appointed to replace Samuel Boadu who left the Mauve and Yellows to join Hearts of Oak.



“We signed the contract till the end of the season. If we do excel at the end of the season there will be an extension”, he told Happy FM.



Despite several reported interests from other clubs, the former Ghana International said it was only Medeama who made a formal approach to have him on board.



“It was only Medeama who made an official approach and I decided to take the challenge. I have been to Olympics, why not Medeama. I felt it was another challenge I should take.”

Yaw Preko is deputized by former Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong.



According to him, Yaw Acheampong’s knowledge and experience in the league will help in their course.



“My assistant has the experience in the Ghana Premier League and together we can achieve our goals”.



Yaw Preko has set an ambitious target to win the league with Medeama in the second round.