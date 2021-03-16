Yaw Preko saved me from getting killed in Nigeria - Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi and coach Yaw Preko

Former Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has recounted how coach Yaw Preko saved his life in Nigeria.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi and Yaw Preko who worked at Accra Hearts of Oak as head coach and assistant respectively also had a short stint with Nigerian club Ifeanyi Ubah in 2016.



Despite not revealing the details of what transpired in Nigeria during his time with Ifeanyi Ubah, the Japanese international in an interview with footballvsoblivion said he would have been secretly killed if not for the intervention of his assistant Yaw Preko.



"I can’t tell you everything," Kenichi told footballvsoblivion. "Bottom line, it was my assistant coach at Hearts of Oak who asked me to come with him. He was offered an assistant coaching role, on the condition that I would be the head coach, because of the success we’d had at Hearts of Oak in Ghana.

He continued; "Myself and Yaw Preko, my assistant coach at that time, felt that it was a matter of life or death, seriously, for me to get out of the country and be safe.”



“I can’t really elaborate more than that, but, if it wasn’t for him coming between me and many people, I would have been dead without anyone even knowing," he concluded.