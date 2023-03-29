Yaw Preko worried about Inaki Williams goal drought in Black Stars

Inaki Williams is yet to score for Ghana

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has expressed his worry about Inaki Williams's goal drought in the Black Stars.

Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, is yet to score his first goal for the Black Stars after seven matches in the Ghana jersey.



In an interview, the former Great Olympics trainer charged Chris Hughton to make good use of the Spain-born Ghanaian striker.



“It’s very frustrating because he’s being in a group of players whose style of play does not suit him. I jumped from my seat when Ghana scored against Angola in Luanda thinking it was Inaki because I wanted him to score to ease pressure”

“African terrain is different from that of Europe. Asamoah faced a similar situation but he later finds his rhythm and scored a lot of goals for the country. I understand where Williams is coming from and the other strikers but I know, gradually, the goals will come for Williams”



“We have a new coach and I think he will study how to make good use of Williams. It happened to Tony Yeboah, he was banging in the goals in Europe and struggled at national level but surely, the goals will come for Inaki”