Yaw Yeboah named MoTM after excelling in Wisla Krakow’s heavy win

Attacker Yaw Yeboah earned the 'Man of the Match' award on Sunday when he scored a brace to help his Wis?a Kraków outfit to a heavy 6-0 win against Stal Mielec in the Polish top-flight league.
The Ghana international joined the Polish top-flight club in the summer transfer window from Spanish club CD Numancia.
Featuring in a Matchday 7 fixture yesterday, Yaw Yeboah displayed outstanding form and scored twice to ensure his team picked up the maximum points.
On the matchday, Michal Frydrych, Felicio Brown Forbes, Patryk Plewka, Chuca, and Jean Carlos also registered their names on the scoresheet to complete the thrashing for Wis?a Kraków.
Assessing the performance of all players on the day, Yaw Yeboah who also provided one assist has been adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’
The 23-year old has gradually established himself as a key man for the Polish giants and is expected to play an integral role for the team throughout the season.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Edmund Addo nets as Senica suffer defeat to Ruzomberok
- Chris Odoi-Atsem nets first career goal for DC United a year after battling cancer
- Thomas Partey reveals why he kept his move to Europe secret
- Arsenal legend Ray Parlour expects big things from Thomas Partey
- Mohammed Kudus scores debut Eredivisie goal on injury return
- Read all related articles