Yaw Yeboah named MoTM after excelling in Wisla Krakow’s heavy win

Yaw Yeboah was on target for his club

Attacker Yaw Yeboah earned the 'Man of the Match' award on Sunday when he scored a brace to help his Wis?a Kraków outfit to a heavy 6-0 win against Stal Mielec in the Polish top-flight league.

The Ghana international joined the Polish top-flight club in the summer transfer window from Spanish club CD Numancia.



Featuring in a Matchday 7 fixture yesterday, Yaw Yeboah displayed outstanding form and scored twice to ensure his team picked up the maximum points.



On the matchday, Michal Frydrych, Felicio Brown Forbes, Patryk Plewka, Chuca, and Jean Carlos also registered their names on the scoresheet to complete the thrashing for Wis?a Kraków.

Assessing the performance of all players on the day, Yaw Yeboah who also provided one assist has been adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’



The 23-year old has gradually established himself as a key man for the Polish giants and is expected to play an integral role for the team throughout the season.