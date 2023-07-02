0
Yaw Yeboah powers Columbus Crew to victory with stunning goal against New York Red Bulls

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Yaw Yeboah scored a stunning goal to clinch a second-half winner for Columbus Crew in the game against New York Red Bulls.

Crew continued their rich run of form with victory at the Lower.com on Saturday night to make it five wins in their last six matches.

The host got off to a great start after Matan's cross was flicked into the net by Juan Cucho Hernandez just 19 minutes into the game.

The visitors responded before the break through Elias Monoel, who rose above the Crew defenders to head home seven minutes to half time.

Just after the hour mark, Yeboah volleyed home from a Mohamed Farsi cross to secure all three points for Columbus Crew.

The Ghana international was replaced by Maximilian Arfsten in the 95th minute while compatriot Ronald Donkor came on form Fernandez Mosso as a second substitute for Red Bulls.

