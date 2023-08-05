Yaw Yeboah provides assist in Columbus Crew’s draw with Minnesota FC

Ghana's Yaw Yeboah

Ghana's Yaw Yeboah provided an assist in Columbus Crew's 3-3 draw with Minnesota FC on Friday evening at Lower.com Field.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane's left-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner gave Minnesota United FC the lead in the 17th minute. His goal was assisted by Teemu Pukki with a through ball following a fast break.



Malte Amundsen's left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner made it 1-1. Amundsen's goal was assisted by Cucho Hernández.



In the 51st minute, Alexandru Matan of Columbus Crew scored to make it 2-1. Matan's goal was assisted by Darlington Nagbe.



Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored his second goal for Minnesota United FC with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Joseph Rosales assisted his goal with a cross.

Christian Ramírez scored in the 83rd minute to make it 3-2. Ramírez's goal was assisted by Yaw Yeboah.



Hassani Dotson saved Minnesota United FC from defeat in the 90th minute.



Minnesota United defeated Crew 4-3 on penalties. Yaw Yeboah did not take part in the penalty shootout.