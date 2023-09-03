Yaw Yeboah registers assist in Columbus Crew away win over CF Montreal in MLS

Ghanaian player, Yaw Yeboah

Ghana international Yaw Yeboah played exceptionally for Columbus Crew in the Major League Soccer, helping his outfit to secure victory over CF Montreal on Saturday.

The former Black Meteors captain started and lasted 78 minutes as his side cruised to a 4-2 away win over their opponent at the Stade Saputo.



Columbus Crew shot into the lead after 14 minutes into the game following an own goal from Gabriele Corbo.



Colombia international Juan Hernández scored a brace in the 22nd and 43rd minute respectively for Columbus Crew as they went to recess with a three goal lead. Yeboah set up Hernandez for the third goal.

Compatriot Kwadwo Opoku pulled one back for CF Montreal after the break, founding the back of the net in the 52nd minute but Hernandez scored again to seal a hat-trick in the game.



Jules-Anthony Vilsaint reduced the deficit for Montreal after hitting the back of the net in the 68th minute.



Yeboah has scored 3 goals and provided a assists in 25 games for Columbus Crew this season.