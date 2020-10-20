Yaw Yeboah speaks after Wisla Krakow’s win over Mielec

Black Meteors captain, Yaw Yeboah

Wisla Krakow midfielder, Yaw Yeboah believes that his outfit was tactically better than their opponent Stal Mielec.

The White Star over the weekend outclassed Stal Mielec with a resounding 6-0 win with Yeboah bagging a brace in the process.



The Ghana youth star observed that their tactics and philosophy were the best which resulted in their victory.



“We played well as a team, we were very well prepared for this match. Our tactics and philosophy for this match were the best for me. I can also be happy with my game.”

“However, I am happy above all that we won, because thanks to this we can gain more confidence before the next games,” he told the club's official website.



Yeboah went on to win the Man of the Match prize together with the best player in week 7 of the Polish league.