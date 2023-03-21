Yaya Toure is one of Africa's greatest ever players - Asamoah Gyan

Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has labeled Yaya Toure as one of the best players on the continent.

The former Manchester City midfielder is one of the few African players who had a successful career in Europe.



The 39-year-old won 3 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 League Cup titles and the Community Shield AND played over 230 games, scoring 59 goals and assisting 35.



Toure also captain the Ivorian national team to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, beating Ghana on penalty shootouts.



“Yaya Toure is one of the best African players I played with during my time in the premier league," Gyan said as reported by Citi Sports.



“Toure was an offensive player, I rated him as a defensive player when he was playing for Barcelona.”

“In the premier league, he evolved, he took Manchester City upon himself, delivering week in, week out.”



“He became a household name with Manchester City and for me I believe he is one of the best I have played with.”



Toure was named in the CAF’s team of the tournament in 2008, 2012 and 2015.



He was also part of Barcelona squad that won the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.