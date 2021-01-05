Yaya Toure most difficult opponent I faced – Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has named Ivorian football star Yaya Toure as the best player he has faced in his football career.

The duo met in opposing sides when Ghana played Ivory Coast in a group stage match at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.



Badu, a then-graduate of Ghana’s all-conquering under-20 side clashed with the Manchester City star and he has for the first time opened up on how difficult it was to play against him.



Badu who recently announced his retirement from the Black Stars said Yaya and Didier Zokora gave him and his colleagues some midfield lessons.



He said on Angel FM that Yaya proved too difficult for him and his mates to handle and easily robbed him off the ball.



Asked who is the best midfielder has faced Agyemang-Badu replied "Yaya Toure. He was too good for us during 2010 Afcon. We just couldn't contain him. He and Zokora made us look like small boys. When he had the ball, we couldn't dispossess him. When we had, he takes it easily".

Yaya was able to power his side to a 3-1 victory over a depleted Black Stars team that also lost Michael Essien to injury in that game.



Ghana, however, bounced back from the defeat and managed to secure a place in the final of the tournament.



The Black Stars succumbed to a late Mohammed Geddo goal in the final against Egypt in the tournament hosted by Angola.



