Yaya Toure was a world class player - Asamoah Gyan

File Photo

Toure, following his move from Barcelona, became a household at the club having won several laurels under different managers.

The Ivorian international spent eight successful seasons in England’s top-flight league with Manchester City where he played over 230 games in the Premier League, scoring 59 goals and assisting 35.



The 39-year-old won 3 premier league titles, 2 FA Cup titles, 2 League Cup titles and the Community Shield in 2012.



“Yaya Toure is one of the best African players I played with during my time in the Premier League. Toure was an offensive player and I rated him as a defensive player when he was playing for Barcelona," he told SuperSport.

"In the Premier League, he evolved and took Manchester City upon himself delivering week in, week out and he was a world-class player. He became a household name with Manchester City and for me, I believe he is one of the best I have played with," he added.



Touré represented Cote d’Ivoire at six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 2006 and 2015; ending as runners-up in the 2006 and 2012 editions, and a winner in 2015.



He led Ivory Coast to win the 2015 AFCON, beating Ghana on a penalty shootout.