Year in Review: Ghana's top five most-performing sporting disciplines for 2023

2023 was a year of thrilling performances and captivating journeys for Ghanaian sports.

While familiar giants like football and boxing stole the spotlight, other disciplines like table tennis and athletics quietly carved their own success stories.



This year wasn't just about victories; it was a year of growth, resilience, and the emergence of future stars.



Below are the top five most-performing sporting disciplines compiled by GhanaWeb Sports



5. Table Tennis



This year cemented Ghana's place as a dominant force in African table tennis.



The youthful duo of Blessing Labanti and Juanita Borteye turned heads at the ITTF-Africa Senior Championships, while the GTTA continued its tireless efforts to develop the sport across the country.

Their dedication bore fruit, with consistent podium finishes and a growing pool of talented players establishing Ghana as a regional powerhouse.







4. Athletics



Ghanaian athletes proved their mettle on the African stage, winning a staggering 41 medals at the Five Nations Championships and claiming Ghana's first medal at the Africa Junior Athletics Championships.







While the World Athletics Championships in Budapest remained medal-less, the CAA II Senior Championship saw Ghana bag 24 medals, showcasing the depth and potential of the nation's athletic talent.

3. Boxing







While 2023 might not have been its golden year, boxing still delivered its fair share of punches. The sensational rise of Freezy Macbones offered a glimpse of hope, while established stars like Isaac Dogboe and Sena Agbeko faced setbacks, reminding us that the ring is a place of both glory and defeat.



Nevertheless, Ghana's amateur boxing team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Olympics served as a wake-up call, urging introspection and renewed efforts.



2. Basketball





As the year ended, a surprise victory over a select American team in the Africa Basketball Festival served as a sweet note for Ghanaian basketball. However, the national teams' U-16 African qualifier's disappointments painted a contrasting picture.



Yet, the University of Cape Coast Basketball team rose above, conquering the 5th FASU 3x3 Basketball Challenge and representing Africa at the FISU World Cup.



Meanwhile, Spintex Knights made history by completing the Accra Basketball League season undefeated, proving that local basketball thrives with unwavering determination.



1. Football







The undisputed king of Ghanaian sports maintained its reign, with national teams across age groups showcasing their prowess.

The Black Stars secured a place in the AFCON, the Black Princesses lifted the maiden WAFU Zone U-20 Girls Tournament trophy, and the Black Meteors made strides in their U-23 AFCON qualifiers.



The Black Queens' also qualified for the Women's AFCON for the first time in five years.



