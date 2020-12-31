Year in Review: How Partey and Kudus broke Ghana’s football transfer records in 2020

Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu and striker, Asamoah Gyan

The year 2020 would be one that most football fans would not want to remember because it has restricted them from enjoying the game due to the ban on social gatherings brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League was truncated due to the Coronavirus restrictions and currently, the 2020/2021 season is being played behind closed doors without the fans.



Nevertheless, 2020 was not entirely a bad year for football fans as some Ghanaian players abroad secured some of the best transfers to some of Europe's elite clubs.



Some Ghanaian players made big-money moves in the summer transfer window and the year cannot end without GhanaWeb commending these players for carrying the flag of Ghana on their shoulders to the world.



Though there were numerous Ghanaian players even on the local scene who transferred from one team to the other, we take a look at the transfers that got Ghanaians and perhaps the world on their feet.



Below are GhanaWeb’s top football transfers in the year 2020:



Thomas Partey: From Atletico Madrid to Arsenal

The Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey was the number one name being mentioned in the sporting world on the deadline day of the summer transfer window after signing for English Premier League giants, Arsenal.





Thomas Partey was the biggest headline on Transfer Deadline Day after Arsenal triggered his 45 million Euros buyout clause from Atletico Madrid with only a few hours for the transfer window to shut.As per Twitter statistics, Thomas Partey had over 524,000 mentions on the platform on the day Arsenal announced his signing to their millions of followers on social media.Less than forty-five minutes after his announcement video was published, it had over 1.2 million views.He now holds the record as the most expensive Ghanaian footballer, taking over from former Chelsea midfielder Micheal Essien.

Mohammed Kudus: From Nordsjaelland to Ajax



The second on our list is the 2020 Golden Boy Award nominee, Mohammed Kudus transfer to Ajax of Amsterdam from the Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



The Eredivisie giants and three times European Champions signed the Ghanaian for a fee of nine million Euros.





Elated to join Ajax & braced for the future cos it’s a special place with a new culture & challenges. I considered #34 but I dedicate my signing to @Abdelhak_Nouri a bro in faith to keep his dreams alive. I owe this to all the staff & team mates at FCN & RtD. pic.twitter.com/OqHMpxlb6G — Kudus Mohammed ???? (@KudusMohammedGH) July 16, 2020

Kudus Mohammed signed a five-year deal to become the most expensive Ghanaian teenager.He joined Ajax as a replacement for Hakim Ziyech who left the Dutch club to join English Premier League giants, Chelsea.

Mohammed Salisu: From Real Valladolid to Southampton



The third on our list for this write up is the transfer of defender Mohammed Salisu from Spanish La Liga side, Real Valladolid to English Premier League outfits, Southampton.





???????? SALISU SIGNS ????????



Ready to hit the ground running ???? pic.twitter.com/bTazMzhPWW — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2020

Salisu signed a four-year deal with the Saints after his 10.9 million Euros release clause was triggered.Salisu caught the eye of many suitors following his impressive performance for Real Valladolid in the 2019/2020 Spanish Premiere La Liga.

He featured 31 times in the Spanish La Liga and scored a goal in the process.



Asamoah Gyan: Legon Cities



Completing the chart is Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan's decision to sign for Legon Cities FC at the expense of the record holders of the Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko.



Legon Cities confirmed the signing of Asamoah Gyan on their official Twitter page in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, 2020.





Gyan joined Legon Cities after last playing for Indian side NorthEast United.