Yeboah's screamer secures win for Great Olympics over Chelsea

Olympics defeated Chelsea 1-0

A superb second-half strike from Micheal Yeboah was enough to secure the maximum points for Great Olympics as they beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 in the last game of match-day 16 played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Great Olympics with this win had moved to second spot and just a point off league leaders Karela United who have 28 points.



Great Olympics started the game the better side with some delightful one-touch passing but defender Jamaldeen Haruna nearly gifted the away side a goal with a poorly controlled pass but Berekum Chelsea striker Kofi Owusu couldn't keep his composure in front of goal to put the visitors ahead.



The away side was pleased to allow Great Olympics have the ball as they controlled possession of the game but the "Dade Boys" couldn't create any decent opportunity halfway through the first half.



Berekum Chelsea settled very well into the game and begun to have a positive approach towards the game after the half-hour mark.



Stephen Amakona's attempted free-kick in the 32nd minute could only find the roof of the net.

The clearest chance of the first half fell for a veteran striker of Berekum Chelsea Emmanuel Clottey but struck the ball way off target.



The first ended goalless.



Great Olympics started the second half on the front foot as expected and should have gone ahead in the 54th minute but Michel Out’s header from a Gladson Awako's cross could only find the side net.



Awako who had been impressive with free-kicks this season nearly scored another screamer but Chelsea goalkeeper Samuel Adjei pulled off a brilliant save.



Great Olympics deservedly took the lead in 63rd minute when Michael Yeboah found the net with a ferocious left-foot drive in the penalty box.

Despite going a goal behind, Berekum Chelsea was still kept on the back foot by Great Olympics who were in search of the cushion goal.



The away side in dying embers of the game did stage a series of attacks in search of the equalizer.



Substitute Kwesi Sefa should have restored parity for Berekum Chelsea but his drive from close range missed the target.



Great Olympics held on to secure all three points