Yeni Malatyaspor forward Benjamin Tetteh begins individual training

Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Tetteh

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh has started personal training after he makes a quick return from an injury that has kept him out for two weeks.

The Yeni Malatyaspor attacker missed the games against Galatasaray and Rizespor due to an injury he picked in the game against Kayserispor.



"Our footballer Benjamin Tetteh, whose injury continues, started straight runs apart from the team," a statement by the club read.



It was earlier reported the forward and compatriot Afriyie had forged injuries to stay out of the team's games.

But the club denied with the club doctor confirming the injuries.



"Tetteh, who got out of the game due to injury from his back muscles in the game, was found to be forced into muscle as a result of the examinations and examinations, and it is predicted that he will stay away from the fields for an estimated 1-3 weeks," said Hakan Ayaz.



Tetteh's return will be a huge boost for Yeni Malatyaspor who are preparing for the upcoming matches against Hatayaspor and Galatasaray.