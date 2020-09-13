Sports News

Yeni Malatyaspor new boy Benjamin Tetteh sidelined for three weeks with knee injury

Benjamin Tetteh has suffered a knee injury during training

Yeni Malatyaspor new signing Benjamin Tetteh will spend three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training which made him miss the start of the Turkish Super Lig this weekend, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Ghana youth international sustained the injury in training on Wednesday in preparation for their opener against newly-promoted Fatih Karagumruk which they lost 3-0.



Yeni Malatyaspor's medical assessed the damage and believe the lanky forward will require 21 days to fully recover.

This is a huge setback for the 23-year-old who eager to hit the ground running after completing his loan move last Saturday from Czech Republic outfit Sparta Prague.



He was signed by Belgian side Standard Liège in 2015, at the age of 18, following a high-quality performance at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

