Yeni Malatyaspor to open new contract talks with Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor are set to open new contract talks with Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The Black Stars midfielder's current deal expires on June 30, 2021, but the Tigers from the East are set to tie him down with a new contract.
Acquah has been a key member of the Malatya-based club, playing 33 matches as they finished 15th in the 2020/21 campaign.
GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that Yeni Malatyaspor is considering a good deal for the defensive midfielder.
Meanwhile, manager Irfan Buz is willing to work with the midfielder for another season.
The 29-year-old joined Yeni Malatyaspor in 2019from Italian outfit Empoli.
