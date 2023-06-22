You are a legend - Andre Ayew hails Asamoah Gyan on his retirement

Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has paid a glowing tribute to his long-time teammate, Asamoah Gyan after his official retirement from active football at the age of 37.

Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, announced his retirement from football after a career that spanned over two decades.



Andre Ayew, who played alongside Gyan for 12 years in the Ghana national team, expressed his deep admiration for the legendary striker and recognized him as a true warrior and an exceptional role model for their country and the sport as a whole.



Taking to his official Instagram page, Ayew wrote, "A true warrior who served his nation with so much pride and passion. You are and remain a great example to many in this sport. It was an absolute honour to have played 12 years with you on the national team. This beautiful game will miss you on the pitch. I wish you all the best in your retirement. YOU ARE A LEGEND.”



Gyan's impact on the sport is undeniably significant, marked by his impressive record as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana.

Additionally, he holds the record of being the all-time leading goal scorer for Africa in the history of the FIFA World Cup, having scored six goals in three tournaments.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctw5Ku1scRv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



