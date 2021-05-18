'You are a mad man' – Ayittey Powers replies Bukom Banku

Over the weekend, a video of surfaced of boxer cum comedian Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku slamming his compatriot Ayittey Powers for being irresponsible and a swindler.

Banku in the video called out Power for being ‘criminal’ and appealed to some people in the boxing industry to call him to order.



But Powers has issued a response to Banku claims, deflating the allegations levelled against him by his rival boxer.



Powers said that unlike Banku who is yet to make any meaningful impact in the industry, he has assisted a number of boxers to secure their lives abroad.



He bragged he has accomplished a number of things which Banku will not able to achieve in his lifetime.



“Yes I am a fool, but I have assisted many boxers to travel abroad. Most of my family members have also traveled outside, what about you?,” Powers asked Banku.



He challenged Banku to put his properties on display, alleging that Banku lives in a single room.

“As you can see I am taking this video from my own room. Do you a decent place like this? I dare you to make the same video in your room and post on platforms,” he dared Banku on a viral video. You live a single room with your family. You are a mad man. I am not a drunkard. I am wiser than you. You are the most stupid boxer in Ghana,” he stated.



