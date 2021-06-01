You are a sellout – JE Sarpong blasts Akonnor over choice of Dutch assistant

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong says Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has thrusted a knife in the heart of Ghanaian coaches with his recommendation of a foreigner as his assistant.



The Ghana Football Association, GFA, confirmed on Monday May 31, 2021 that Dutch trainer Patrick Greveraars had joined the Black Stars’ camp as part of efforts to beef up the technical.



The GFA confirmed that the appointment of the former Feyenoord coach was at the behest of Akonnor who was given the room to add a new member to his backroom team.

Reacting to the appointment of Greveraars, JE Sarpong chided Akonnor for betraying his fellow local coaches.



Sarpong averred that Akonnor has by his action not only betrayed the local coaches, but that he has also condemned their competence.



He asked him not to return to the coaches association and seek for assistance when things are not going well.



“It means that Ghanaian technical men are incompetent. He has insulted us. He should never complain when things start going bad. He requested for the coach and so, he should not complain. But he should know he has betrayed all local coaches.”



The new assistant coach, Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA License A holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.

The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.



He is one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.



He is expected to bring his experience, world-wide contacts and football methodology on board if he signs the deal.



Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming international friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.