You are in a big club now - Marcel Dailly sends message to £115m Chelsea star

Chelsea midfielder, Moises Caicedo

Former Chelsea defender, Marcel Desailly has sent a message to Ecuadorian midfielder, Moises Caicedo following his £115million move to the club.

The French football legend has admonished Caicedo to be committed to the club as they have spent a staggering amount on him.



He charged him not to feel pressured by the price tag but instead focus on delivering success on the field.



“You are in a big club now and you need to prepare yourself much better for each game. Now you’ve digested the idea of the 115million and back home so you need to be committed,” Desailly said.



Moises Caicedo broke the British record for midfielders when he joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion in a £115m move.



The 21-year-old signed an eight-year contract with Chelsea with the club having the option of a further year.

On completing his move to Chelsea, Caicedo said: ‘I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.’



Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: ‘Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. ‘Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead.’



Caicedo's debut for Chelsea did not go as he would loved as the Blues lost 3-1 to West Ham United with Caicedo conceding the penalty kick that condemned Chelsea to defeat.



KPE