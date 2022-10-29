You are just jealous of Henry - Football fans blasts Samuel Eto'o over Anelka statement

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o has sparked debate on social media after he sensationally claimed Nicolas Anelka was better than Thierry Henry and that the Arsenal legend was not on his level.

The former Indomitable Lions captain, who played alongside Henry at Barcelona, made the allegations in a leaked video posted by Footballogue.



In the video, Eto'o said: "I think Thierry Henry was not at the level of Anelka," adding: "Titi was good, but I knew players... I preferred other players. In any case at my level, no."



His comments have elicited mixed reactions although most supporters disagreed with with him. Below is what the fans had to say.



Eto'o wasn't better than Henry



Samuel Eto'o is jealous of Henry & we all know why. The most confusing fact is that Eto’o himself wasn’t better than Henry. Or is he trying to say Anelka was better than him too????????? - PapaLe Ministre

Eto'o is always a jealous type and self-centered so don't take his words serious... - Jerry Fidelis



Henry himself is better than Eto'o in all aspect of football. Eto'o is no where near Henry in football. Henry is better than Eto'o in 1. Goal scoring, 2. Dribbling, 3. Assisting, 4. Creating chances. - Evans Waatowoara



Could Eto'o score as many goals as Henry in tougher Premier League? I don't think so. La Liga was just a two club league at that time, the rest were not good. That's why Messi and CR7 scoring over 40 league goals. You couldn't do that in PL. Too difficult. What Henry did was much better than Eto'o. - @KamMistry1972



Henry better than Eto'o & Anelka combined



This shouldn't be up for any debate... Henry was miles ahead of Anelka. His stats speaks volumes. - mercy_paris7

Thierry Henry is better than Eto'o and Anelka combined. - De A-lister



Henry was far far far better than Eto'o and Anelka combined. - Godwin Shawon



Henry at Barcelona was really not at Eto'o level, however, Henry of Arsenal was better than Eto'o combined with Anelka. - @JoemanMakashane



Check on Eto'o?



I just have to laugh but someone should check on Eto'o ???? - Ray Yakub

In what aspect? Maybe there is something we don't know ???? - Darkmash Martinez



That's his opinion but a prime Henry is better than a prime Eto! - Osuntayo Ademola.



Henry is uncomparable



At 41, then you start thinking that Henry wasn't good enough and you compare him with others? This is the very sole reasons why we have mental hospitals. - Obadia Wache Khaya Kutengule



Eto'o should be taken to the nearest health centre as soon as possible. For brain and IQ check ups. - Updynasser Al Khaliiji.

Eto'o should apologise to Henry



Anelka won top scorer award from Ronaldo right? Champions League with Real Madrid, Premier League title with Chelsea and Arsenal, won Italian league with Juventus, played for PSG ,Arsenal, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, and Manchester city, but still can't compare himself to Henry. Eto'o need to respect Henry, and apologise. - Antonini Capogeeno



Eto'o not better than Vardy



Eto'o was just lucky to have played in great teams... otherwise he's not even better than Jamie Vardy. - Brian Santos