'You are mad' - Gary Neville clashes with Jamie Carragher over Alex Fergusson claims

English duo, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

Manchester United legend Gary Neville and his Liverpool counterpart, Jamie Carragher are slugging it out on Twitter over the latter's claim that Sir Alex Fergusson cannot be put in the list of greatest football coaches ever.

Jamie Carragher on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, stated that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are three games away from joining era-defining teams.



The former Liverpool defender named Arrigo Sacchi's Milan, Johan Cryuff's Barcelona, and Pep Guardiola's Barcelona of 2009 as his greatest teams.



"If #ManCity win the treble or the #ChampionsLeague will this era of success for Pep mean his team join the great teams who changed the game? Sacchi Milan, Cryuff Barcelona, Pep Barcelona, Pep Man City," Jamie Carragher tweeted.





Reacting to this tweet, Gary Neville asked why Sir Alex Fergusson and his treble-winning Manchester United team of 1999 are not part of the list.

Responding to the question, Jamie Carragher stated that he did not add Sir Alex Fergusson and his team because the achievement of Fergusson did not impact the sport in any way."The Man Utd treble team did not influence European football!!! Those other teams/managers are still talked about today in terms of influencing the current generation of managers & tactics."Gary Neville who was part of Manchester United's 1999 treble-winning team came back with another response arguing why he thinks their team is amongst the greatest."You’re mad! SAf through that team pioneered squad rotation and having a pool of strikers. Changed the way managers look at doing it today and achieving success."

Manchester United in the 1998/1999 football season won the UFA Champions League, FA Cup, and Premier League.



