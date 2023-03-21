You aren't their choice - Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling

Ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has said that the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association has proven that Chris Hughton was not their choice for the Black Stars head coach position.

Chris Hughton on Monday, March 20, 2023, was unveiled as the new Black Stars coach at the SG Mall at Ayigya, Kumasi with only Henry Asante Twum and Alhaji Grusah as representatives from the GFA.



Notable absentees at the ceremony were GFA president Kurt Okraku, vice president, Mark Addo, Executive Council Members, and Black Stars management committee members with the exception of Alhaji Grusah.



The absence of the bigwigs at the unveiling of Chris Hughton according to Dan Kwaku Yeboah is a clear indication that the former Newcastle coach was not the choice of the GFA and that he should advise himself.



"Chris Hughton should advise himself because they (GFA bigwigs) have given him the signal that he was not their choice because you can't tell me that we are unveiling a coach and he is only facing the press with the PRO of the FA."



"They are sending a signal to him (Chris Hughton) and he should advise himself," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said on Peace FM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Chris Hughton's first assignment as Black Stars coach will be in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Black Stars after hosting Angola on March 23 in Kumasi will travel to Luanda for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023.



