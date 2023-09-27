You benefitted from same scheming under Kufuor govt - Kwaku Yeboah stings Alan over resignation from NPP

Dan Kwaku Yeboah and Alan Kyerematen

Dan Kwaku Yeboah has expressed empathy with former member of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen over the supposed mistreatments and persecution that compelled him to resign from the party.

Kwaku Yeboah asserts that Alan Kyerematen whose time was due for a shot at the presidency on the ticket of the NPP was offered a raw deal by the government Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which chose to support Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Much as Kwaku Yeboah understands Alan Kyerematen’s bitterness, he believes that he had no moral justification for his decision to resign.



Kwaku Yeboah holds that Alan Kyerematen has been a beneficiary of similar government machinations and hence has no moral right to cry foul for being at the receiving end of the same treatment.



Kwaku Yeboah who was expressing his opinion on Okay FM, stated that in the 2008 presidential primaries of the NPP, then-president Kufuor pulled similar strings to ensure victory for Alan Kyerematen but the campaign failed because a chunk of the party’s delegates believed that Akufo-Addo’s time was due.



“It’s painful but under John Agyekum Kufuor, some of the politicians also schemed for Alan Kyerematen but it was unsuccessful. Kufuor schemed for him so he has been a beneficiary of the same dirty political game.



“As painful as it is, I wouldn’t have taken the same decision if I were him. He’s peeved because he believes the party machinery is behind Bawumia. The comparison is that at that time, the government machinery was behind Alan.

“In his statement, he insinuated clearly that the government machinery is behind Bawumia but in 2008, government machinery was behind him. Someone suffered the same fate as him but didn’t resign,” he said.



At a press conference held in Accra on Monday, September 25, Mr Kyerematen announced his resignation, noting that “it is abundantly clear to me, that my services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008.



“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honorably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”



