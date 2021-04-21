You can be jailed ten years for assaulting referees – Lawyer warns football fans

Some referees were assaulted by fans over the weekend

Private legal practitioner, Nii Adamah Sackey has cautioned football fans against assaulting referees during matches.

Speaking on Happy FM, Adama Sackey revealed that anyone caught attacking a referee risks a maximum ten years imprisonment.



He further stated that one could also be jailed for life if the attack on the referee falls under first-degree felony.



Speaking via phone during the launch of the #RespectTheReferee campaign by the Accra-based station, Lawyer Nii Adamah Sackey explained the various offenses and its charges, “In our criminal offense ACT 29 Section 84, on the offense of assault, the law explains it in three ways that if you touch someone without his consent with the intention of causing harm, it is against the law.



“Taking hostage of a referee on the field, or in the dressing room is against the law and the law terms that as imprisoning the referee. Causing harm is also termed as assault. Those liable will be jailed. If you are taken to court for such an offense you can be jailed for up to 10 years. For causing harm, in law, it is second-degree felony so one can be jailed for up to 10 years”.

“The third one is the use of offensive weapons; if that is used on the referee and you are liable then you can be jailed for life. Also when you threaten the referee, you can be jailed for up to 10 years or be fined. The last one is threat of death that is if you threaten the referee and you are arrested which is classified as second-degree felony, you can also be jailed."



The program forms part of a new drive by Happy FM to curb the ever-growing spate of assault on football referees.



The program aims at sensitizing and enlightening football fans on the rules of the game as well as the right channels to use to have their grievances addressed.