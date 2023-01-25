You can't fix Ghana football with old methods - Maxwell Konadu advises

Legon Cities manager, Maxwell Konadu, has advised that fixing declining Ghana football with old methods would be a mistake.

The Black Stars in recent years have been underwhelming while the local league is losing its touch as clubs have failed to deliver in continental tournaments.



While many have suggested that the GFA revisit the 90s way of running football which put Ghana on the map, Maxwell Konadu disagrees.



In an interview with Ernest Brewsmith TV on YouTube, the former Black Stars assistant manager said using the old methods to fix current problems would be a big mistake.



"You can't compare the two generations. If decide to use the methods we used back then today, you will be making a very big mistake. It will never work," he said.



"I've said before that the colts football people are suggesting, if you introduce it today, it won't work. Try it and see. That time is past and gone. We should rather do the new one which is Academy football, that will work. So, whether you like it or not Colts cannot be back like it was before," he added.

Regarding Ghanaian clubs' recent performance on the continental level, no local club has reached the knockout stage of the CAF interclub competition since 2004. Berekum Chelsea are the last Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League while Asante Kotoko are the last side to feature in the Confederations Cup group stage in 2019.



Whereas the Black Stars have been on a decline in recent tournaments, eliminated in the group stage in two of their last three major competitions.



Ghana's best performance in the last five years was a round-of-16 exit from the African Cup of Nations in 2019.



The Balck Stars suffered a group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON with just a point and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one win finishing bottom of the group in both tournaments.



The Ghana U-17 last appearance in the World Cup was in 2017, when they suffered a quarter-final defeat to Mali.

The Ghana U-20 last appearance at the World Stage was in 2015, they have since missed two editions and are set to miss the 2023s after failing to qualify for the 2023 African Youth Championship.



With regards to Women's football, Black Queens have not been to the Women's World Cup since 2007, Black Princesses suffered yet another group stage exit( they have not progressed from the group in their 6 appearances), whereas the Black Maidens since their third-place finish in 2012 have not gone past the group stage in their last to World Cup appearance.



Watch Maxwell Konadu's interview below from 1:50







