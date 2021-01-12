You can't make it in life if you play all your career in Ghana League - Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has revealed that it is very difficult for players to play in the Ghana Premier League and lead a comfortable life hence the need to travel.

He says players cannot make it in life if they decided to stay in the Ghana Premier League their entire career without travelling.



According to Awako, there are a lot of dependents and friends that players must feed and playing in the local league will not make this possible.



The well-travelled footballer who is now 30-years has been a revelation in this season's Ghana Premier League for Accra Great Olympics turning heads with his breathtaking displays.

"It is very difficult to play the Ghana Premier League and succeed," he added. "You look a the prices of land and houses now, I don't think you can make it playing the Ghana Premier League alone. "he told Asempa FM in an interview.



"You need to travel outside to play good football and make it as well because you have families and friends that you have to feed and help," he added.



Awako is currently contesting for the player of the month award for December. He has already won four Man of the Match awards.