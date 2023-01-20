You can't work with current GFA leadership - Coach Kwasi Appiah advised

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana captain and coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has been advised by former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak coach, JE Sarpoong, to withdraw his application for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.

Coach James Kwasi Appiah confirmed on Thursday, January 19, 2023, that he has applied for the Black Stars coaching position for the third time in his career.



However, coach J.E. Sarpong, while reacting to the news, has advised the 61-year-old to rescind his decision to apply for the vacant job because he will not even be considered.



“Kwesi Appiah should not involve himself with these GFA people. Looking at the circumstances under which he left the Black Stars, he should have advised himself that there are clubs in the country he can coach, but why is he always going after the national team?"



“In Egypt, look at how people insulted and abused him. So he hasn’t learned a lesson from it. The chances are that they will not give him the job. So why is he going there? "These are the same people who fired you."

He added: “Is it the right time for Kwesi Appiah to return to the Black Stars? "Do you think these people, whom you washed in public, will be able to work with you?



"Where he is heading is on slippery ground," Coach Sarpong said on Happy FM.



The Black Stars coaching role became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Otto Addo cited family reasons and his role at Borussia Dortmund for his inability to continue in his capacity as the Black Stars coach.