0
Menu
Sports

'You deserve it' - Michael Essien celebrates Benzema's Ballon d'Or win

Michael Benzema Essien Karim.jfif Karim Benzema and Michael Essien

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, has congratulated former team mate, Karim Benzema, after the latter was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17.

"You deserve the Ballon d'Or," Essien tweeted with an accompanying photo of himself and the Real Madrid star during warmup session during Essien's loan stint with Madrid.

Benzema was widely expected to win the gong that was won last year by Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi.

Benzema was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or in a ceremony that took place in Paris, his victory came months after the Los Blancos won their 14th Champions League trophy in the French capital.

A Marca report satsted: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is Benzema's most loyal supporter, was there to witness the moment. The two men met 14 years ago in Benzema's living room in Lyon.

The Ballon d'Or awarded has been handed to Real Madrid players a total of twelve times, matching Barcelona's figures. The former Los Blancos players who received the prize in the past were Alfredo Di Stefano, Raymond Kopa, Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario, Fabio Cannavaro, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, the report added.



SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama