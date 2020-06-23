You don't love football more than Akufo-Addo - Kennedy Agyapong fires 'football people'

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has hinted on when football will return.
The 2019/20 football season in Ghana has come to a standstill following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Ghana Football Association will make a final decision on the future of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season on June 31.
The ban on contact sports has been extended to July 31 by President Akufo-Addo.
But, administrators want football to return with preventive measures following the resumption of football leagues in Europe.
However, the firebrand politician says administrators must wait because they do not love football more than the President of the country, adding that football will possibly return in September or October.
“We know they (football people) want football to return but please wait, because you don’t like football more than president Akufo-Addo,” the MP told Atinka Sports.
“You can wait till maybe September or October when everything is cool then you start your football.
