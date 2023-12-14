You get confused as Black Stars coach when the whole nation is coming at you - CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Former Ghana coach Charlse Kwablan Akonnor says when the whole nation comes at you as Black Stars coach, you get confused.

Akonnor admitted that it is difficult time for you as a coach when there threats and rumours of possibly sacking you and he understands what Chris Hughton is currently going through.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss came under massive pressure after losing to Mexico and USA in the October international friendly games, with the Ghana Football Association threatening to sack him but failed to get government approval.



"I know what he is going through. It's a difficult time. Sometimes, you can get confused especially when the whole nation comes at you," the former Asante Kotoko coach told Joy Sports.



"We need to be calm. There is a need for calmness to prepare well, get focused and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament.

"It's a big deal for us as a football nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team adequately so we can go to this tournament and do well," he added.



The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde during the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The tournament will commence on January 13 and wrap up on February 11, 2024.